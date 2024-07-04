E&G Advisors LP Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $592.89. 378,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,245. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.16. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $593.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

