E&G Advisors LP Sells 470 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,075. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $65.36.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

