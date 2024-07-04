E&G Advisors LP Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after acquiring an additional 276,387 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,930,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,517,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 153,876 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.46. 722,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,422. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.27 and a 200 day moving average of $152.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.