ELIS One Day Volume Hits $92,748.78 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. ELIS has a total market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $92,748.78 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,215.65 or 1.00065957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00069772 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04391614 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $105,351.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.