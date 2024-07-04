Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Down 3%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 527,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,634,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.11. The firm has a market cap of £18.92 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.97.
Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.
