Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Down 3%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 527,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,634,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Emmerson Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.11. The firm has a market cap of £18.92 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.97.

About Emmerson

(Get Free Report)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.