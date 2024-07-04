Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.41

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.41 and traded as high as C$4.88. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 272,417 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDR. CIBC lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -525.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total value of C$211,505.76. In other news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$215,905.14. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$211,505.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,800 shares of company stock worth $626,337. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

