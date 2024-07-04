Energi (NRG) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and $767,596.80 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0901 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043965 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,574,171 coins and its circulating supply is 78,564,109 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

