Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Energy Focus Stock Performance
Shares of EFOI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,512. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 60.11% and a negative return on equity of 107.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFOI
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.