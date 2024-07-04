Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ENI by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,257,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,779,000 after buying an additional 377,642 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ENI by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 62,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in ENI by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 443,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 365.8% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 335,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 263,362 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Performance

E traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.372 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENI

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.