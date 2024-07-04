Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Haynes International, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYNFree Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Haynes International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 1st. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HAYN. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haynes International

Haynes International Stock Performance

Haynes International stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market cap of $752.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.52 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.31%.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Haynes International by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Haynes International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth about $8,325,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth about $7,070,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.