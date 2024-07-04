ERC20 Price Reaches $0.0640 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $72.23 million and approximately $10.56 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009314 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,100.34 or 0.99804173 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00074681 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

