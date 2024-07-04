ERC20 Price Tops $0.0640 on Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $72.23 million and approximately $10.56 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001052 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,052.09 or 0.99950981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069767 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.06399933 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

