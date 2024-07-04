Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Euronav has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years. Euronav has a payout ratio of 59.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Euronav to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

EURN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.82. 99,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,586. Euronav has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 103.93%. The firm had revenue of $203.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronav will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

