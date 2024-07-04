Everdome Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.75 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Everdome has a total market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $479,268.95 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

