Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE EG traded down $4.90 on Thursday, hitting $364.77. 262,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,295. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $333.65 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.95.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.31 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.