Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
Everest Group Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE EG traded down $4.90 on Thursday, hitting $364.77. 262,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,295. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $333.65 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.95.
Everest Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.
Everest Group Company Profile
Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
