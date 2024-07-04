Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,283 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 5,918 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $10.73.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon’s Beyond Global
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.