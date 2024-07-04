FCG Investment Co Has $403,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

FCG Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after acquiring an additional 292,768 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,938,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $532.90. 670,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,277. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $538.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.62. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.9974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.