FCG Investment Co Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

FCG Investment Co boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 189.1% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 28.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 106,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,633,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $142.67. 13,173,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,904,707. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,097,700 shares of company stock valued at $823,448,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

