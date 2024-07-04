Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.52 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 319,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 327,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of £31.41 million, a P/E ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

