Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.52 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 319,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 327,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.
