Fetch.ai Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $117.39 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

