FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.65 and last traded at $34.65. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

FFW Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05.

Get FFW alerts:

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter.

FFW Dividend Announcement

About FFW

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. FFW’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

(Get Free Report)

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.