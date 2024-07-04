FG Merger (NASDAQ:FGMC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 44,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 35,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

