Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.81. 1,287,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,726. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

