Financial Perspectives Inc Acquires 1,382 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $1,496,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 64,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 301.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 361,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 271,640 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 7,473 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 12,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,065,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,765,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.