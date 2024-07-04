Financial Perspectives Inc Buys 433 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,068,000 after buying an additional 137,178 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,696,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,052,000 after acquiring an additional 110,754 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,688,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,264,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS EFG traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,479 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

