Financial Perspectives Inc Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 35,150 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

FSTA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.33. 38,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

