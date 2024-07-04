Financial Perspectives Inc Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Financial Perspectives Inc cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 263,176 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,231,000 after purchasing an additional 781,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,770,000 after purchasing an additional 526,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,352,000 after buying an additional 596,521 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $60.66. 6,698,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,808,808. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

