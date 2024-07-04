Financial Perspectives Inc Takes Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,319,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,611,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,371,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLUT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,464.10.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FLUT traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.92. The stock had a trading volume of 479,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,332. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.12.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

