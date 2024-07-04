Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $205,000 Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,300,000 after acquiring an additional 428,310 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after buying an additional 236,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,558,000 after acquiring an additional 869,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

