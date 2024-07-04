Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Invests $294,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,657,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,073,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
PAVE stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.