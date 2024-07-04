Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,812 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,742 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $126.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

