Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 14,718 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy comprises approximately 4.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of MicroStrategy worth $14,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total value of $1,140,353.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 688 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,856 shares of company stock valued at $42,901,781 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,302.09 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $307.11 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,448.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,141.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,017.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.