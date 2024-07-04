Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 6,493 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

