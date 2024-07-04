First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $6.76 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.5% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.61. 5,029,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,798,412. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average of $104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.