First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Acquired by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares during the period. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF comprises about 1.0% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,714,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 91,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 178,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSIG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. 246,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,045. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

