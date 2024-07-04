First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FNX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,816. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3468 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 100,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 76,033 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 44,985 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.