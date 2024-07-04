FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $214.47

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$214.47 and traded as low as C$206.40. FirstService shares last traded at C$208.20, with a volume of 38,229 shares trading hands.

FirstService Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$204.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$214.45.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.5524661 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$209.60, for a total value of C$419,200.00. In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$209.60, for a total value of C$419,200.00. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.96, for a total transaction of C$226,556.00. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $676,679 in the last ninety days. 10.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.