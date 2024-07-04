Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $148.79. 1,142,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.38. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

