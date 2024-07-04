Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $105.64

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.64 and last traded at $105.71, with a volume of 558013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

