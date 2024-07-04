Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Update

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the May 31st total of 136,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 99,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $308,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,802 shares of company stock valued at $688,069. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Point by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five Point by 386.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 102,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Point by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Five Point by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 694,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Five Point by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 826,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 121,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Point stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. Five Point has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

