Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.00

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.44), with a volume of 70602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.46).

Flowtech Fluidpower Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

