Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,700 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the May 31st total of 466,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Forrester Research Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ FORR traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. 48,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $328.31 million, a P/E ratio of 572.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $100.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.21 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
