Fort Henry Capital LLC Buys 369 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

VTI stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.71. 1,948,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,315. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

