Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Update

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the May 31st total of 6,910,000 shares. Approximately 32.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Get Forward Air alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FWRD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Forward Air Stock Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Forward Air by 413.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2,329.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 116,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 319,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,780. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.