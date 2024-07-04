French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.55

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.55 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.37). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 29.55 ($0.37), with a volume of 18,750 shares.

French Connection Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.55.

About French Connection Group

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

