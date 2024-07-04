Fruth Investment Management Buys New Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth $46,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.39. 745,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,536. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average is $99.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

