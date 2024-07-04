Fruth Investment Management Sells 150 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.56. 1,074,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

