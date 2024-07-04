Fruth Investment Management Sells 425 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fruth Investment Management cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 49,614 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $95.02. The stock had a trading volume of 566,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,459. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

