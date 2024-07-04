GASFRAC Energy Services (OTCMKTS:GSFVF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GASFRAC Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSFVF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. GASFRAC Energy Services shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 955,400 shares.
GASFRAC Energy Services Trading Down 66.7 %
About GASFRAC Energy Services
GASFRAC Energy Services, Inc provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and gas companies in Canada and the United States. It develops patented waterless Liquid Petroleum Gas gel. The company’s services are designed to enhance oil and natural gas production and maximize recovery from a variety of conventional and unconventional reservoirs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GASFRAC Energy Services
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for GASFRAC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GASFRAC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.