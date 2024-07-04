GateToken Price Hits $7.53 on Top Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. GateToken has a market cap of $701.35 million and $2.44 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $7.53 or 0.00012510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009314 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,100.34 or 0.99804173 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00074681 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,102,468 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,102,467.89162357 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.75797162 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,006,587.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.